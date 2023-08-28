19-year-old driver killed after crashing into tree in Elk Grove collision, police say

A 19-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Elk Grove, the second such crash in the city this month.

The motorist was traveling westbound on Bilby Road at a “high rate of speed” at 12:44 a.m. when the vehicle hit the curb and then crashed into a tree, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity after next of kin has been notified.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family during this difficult time,” the Elk Grove Police Department said.

It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in Sunday’s crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the department’s traffic bureau at 916-478-8148.

A 34-year-old driver was killed Aug. 7 after his vehicle struck a tree on Elk Grove Boulevard near West Taron Drive. This weekend, a similar crash killed a 21-year-old man and uninjured his juvenile passenger after their car struck a tree on Florin Road in the Pocket section of Sacramento.