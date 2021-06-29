19-year-old faces charges in father's Duxbury death

The Guardian

As the US has become more diverse, it has also become more racially segregated, a new study finds. Its lead author, Stephen Menendian, speaks about America’s failure to integrate The most segregated metropolitan area in the US according to the study is New York City, followed by Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit. Photograph: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock As the United States has become more diverse, it has also become more racially segregated, according to a new nationwide analysis from researcher