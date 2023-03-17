19-year-old facing 10 years in prison for robbing someone at gunpoint, DA says

A young man faces 10 years in prison for armed robbery.

According to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Ezra Dangelo Ford, 19, pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

On April 12, 2021, Cobb police received a call from the victim who had been robbed at Lamplighter Village in Marietta. According to police records, the victim and Ford decided to meet up and hang out.

When the victim arrived, there was a white vehicle waiting for him.

When Ford got out of the vehicle, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim and took his backpack filled with personal items, as well as his skateboard.

Police said he then left in the same white vehicle.

Ford was picked in a line up by the victim and arrested.

The Cobb DA said the judge accepted the negotiated plea and sentenced Ford to 10 years in prison followed by five years on probation.

During the plea, the judge told Ford his life is not over.

“Life’s not over. You’re a young man. You decide what kind of person you want to be,” said Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt.

