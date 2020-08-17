19-year-old finds secret cameras in photographer’s dressing room, Arkansas police say

An Arkansas photographer is accused of secretly recording models in a studio dressing room, media outlets report.

Dillon Dooms, 35, was arrested Monday on 18 charges of video voyeurism in an investigation by Fayetteville police, jail records show.

Police say Dooms told a 19-year-old woman involved in a photo shoot to change clothes inside his one-room studio while he went outside, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. The woman found a small USB port with a lens while changing clothes, the newspaper reported.

After realizing it was a video camera, she searched the studio and found three more cameras and removed SIM cards from two, KNWA reported. Then she took them to police, the news outlet reported.

Dooms told police the cameras were not hidden and put in the studio to protect himself from sexual allegations, KFSM reported.

Police say a search of the memory cards revealed Dooms had recorded a dozen women in “various states of nudity,” including a 17-year-old girl, KFSM reported.

Dooms is scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday.