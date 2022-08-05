19-year-old found dead near Lake Lanier was likely killed at suspect’s home, GA cops say

A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old woman, Georgia cops say.

Timothy Krueger, 49, of Duluth, was charged on Aug. 4 with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Sarai Llanos Gomez, whose remains were found in a wooded area on Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20, a release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The remains were identified on July 25.

Gomez, a single mother of two, had recently moved from Ecuador for better opportunities, WXIA reported.

Detectives believe the fatal stabbing occurred behind Krueger’s home in Duluth, a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department says. Duluth is southwest of Lake Lanier, about 28 miles from Atlanta.

As Krueger emerged as a suspect, the sheriff’s office received a warrant against him for concealing a death and Gwinnett County police obtained a search warrant for Krueger’s residence, according to news releases.

During an interview with detectives after being arrested, Krueger said that he had killed Gomez, according to the Gwinnett police news release.

Krueger is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bail, the sheriff’s office said.

