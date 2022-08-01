19-year-old found dead in park in Monroe, police say

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death in a park in Monroe Sunday morning, police said.

Monroe Police officers arrived at Dickerson Park, 899 N. Johnson Street, and discovered the body of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter.

“Detectives have worked non-stop over the last 24 hours gathering information, notifying the victim’s family and investigating leads,” the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Police did not release any information about suspects or motive.

“Our ultimate goal is not only to identify those involved but also to work with the Union County District Attorney’s office to ensure prosecution and conviction of those responsible,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Haamid-Sumpter as we work to bring justice and closure to the family.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700 or Union County NC Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600. Callers can remain anonymous, they may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to arrest and conviction of an offender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.