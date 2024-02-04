19-year-old found dead after vanishing in lake outside stadium, California cops say

A 19-year-old man seen by security guards swimming in a lake outside SoFi Stadium has been found dead, California police told news outlets.

Guards at a concert at the stadium saw him walk into the water and begin swimming just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, Inglewood police told KTTV. He went under and did not resurface.

Rescuers and police found his body around 45 minutes later, police told KABC.

Illenium, an electronic musician and DJ, staged a concert at the stadium that night but it’s not known if the man, whom police did not publicly identify, attended the event, police told KTLA.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, hosts home games for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual last evening,” stadium officials said in a statement to Deadline. “Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The 6-acre artificial lake outside the stadium features a 12-foot waterfall and is about 15 feet deep, the publication reported.

In July 2022, a 45-year-old man who hopped a fence into the stadium property was found dead in the lake, KTLA reported.

Police ask that anyone with information call 888-412-7463.

Inglewood is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

What to know about drowning

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

