19-year-old found hiding in storage shed with her dog after traffic stop, Ga. deputies say

A traffic stop led to a 19-year-old hiding out in a storage shed, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger at the intersection of Marion Avenue and Roy Avenue.

During the traffic stop, deputies arrested 44-year-old James Edward Hatton. Authorities said Raven Marissa Estes,19, then took control of the truck and drove to a home on Marion Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived at the home, Estes was reportedly hiding in a storage shed in the backyard with her dog.

Estes was taken to the Bibb County Jail. She was charged with fleeing, attempting to elude law enforcement, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The dog was picked up by BCSO Animal Services.

Officials did not list Hatton’s charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: