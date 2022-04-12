19-year-old found shot to death lying beside car in Georgia park

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found beside a car in Winder.

Winder police said they received a call just after 5 p.m. on Monday after two people found a body lying beside a car on a dirt road at City Pond Park.

Officers arrived and identified the man as 19-year-old Lane Michael Bullard, of Winder. He had been shot multiple times.

Because of jurisdiction, Winder law enforcement officials turned the scene over to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, who requested the help of GBI.

Bullard’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

