19-year-old found shot in Flowery Branch apartment

Jan. 11—Authorities are looking for a man who shot a Flowery Branch teen in the arm Tuesday, Jan. 10, in an apartment, police said.

Flowery Branch Police responded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 building of the Tree Park Apartments in Flowery Branch.

Mateo Rizo, 19, was found by officers lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound. Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said the bullet entered and exited through Rizo's right arm.

Rizo was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Hulsey said the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was drug-related.

The chief did not have many details on the suspect other than that he was wearing all dark clothing. A second person drove the suspect from the apartment complex in a dark-colored four-door car, Hulsey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 770-967-6336. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.org