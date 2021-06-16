19-year-old found shot in Swissvale will survive, police say

Jun. 16—A 19-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the leg in Swissvale early Wednesday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

Swissvale police responded to a call for a man shot inside an apartment building in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injury was described as not life-threatening.

County police said detectives spoke with the victim and his associates, but have been unable to determine where the shooting happened. The circumstances and a motive remain unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

