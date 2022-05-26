19-year-old Golden Valley man who lit Selby Avenue warehouse fire sentenced to probation

A 19-year-old Golden Valley man who started a three-alarm fire that destroyed vacant warehouses on Selby Avenue in St. Paul last summer has avoided jail time under a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors.

Luis Adrian Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to starting a negligent fire-value of property $2,500 or more. A felony second-degree arson charge was dismissed.

Rodriguez received a stay of adjudication, which means his felony conviction will be removed from his record if he complies with conditions of his probation. If he fails to do so, he faces one year in jail.

Rodriguez, who has no previous convictions, was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution, an amount that will be determined by the court in the next 90 days.

The Aug. 21 fire burned through four commercial buildings in the 1400 block of Selby Avenue, north of Ayd Mill Road and west of Hamline Avenue. No one was injured.

It took 86 firefighters nearly a day to put out the blaze, partly because one of the buildings contained large amounts of stacked tires that were difficult to extinguish.

“Vehicles, auto parts and tires at the commercial site fueled the large fire, which generated plumes of black smoke that could be seen for miles,” St. Paul fire officials said in a statement.

Police caught a break when a witness who worked at a nearby company said he saw a black sedan park near the address and that five male juveniles carrying white grocery bags got out and walked west under the Selby Avenue bridge over Ayd Mill Road. He thought it was suspicious, so he wrote down the license plate of the vehicle. He also offered police surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle who said her teenage son had been using the car that day. When police confronted the son, he said “he knew why they were there,” the Oct. 11 criminal complaint read.

The son gave police the names of the other teens in the car that day — Rodriguez, an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and Rodriquez’s younger brother.

When confronted by St. Paul police, Rodriguez “said he was remorseful about starting the fire and wanted to take all the responsibility,” the complaint read.

The five had set out with the intent to explore the buildings, Rodriguez told police. They entered the warehouse through an unsecure overhead garage door on the west end of the building. Rodriguez brought a lighter and found boxes filled with paper, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez told police he lit one envelope on fire at first and then a box. Another teen admitted to police that he threw more paper onto the fire, which grew quickly and spread out of control. They tried putting it out, before fleeing without calling 911, according to the complaint.

