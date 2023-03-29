19-year-old gunman robs same Connecticut deli five times in just six weeks, feds say

A small deli in Connecticut was robbed at gunpoint five times in a row by the same person, federal officials said.

A 19-year-old man entered the Howard Mini Mart & Deli in New Haven on Sept. 30, 2021, pointed a handgun at the employees and robbed the store, according to a March 27 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

He then proceeded to do the same thing four more times over a period of six weeks, officials said.

The last three robberies took place in less than a week, and the last two robberies occurred a day apart, according to the release.

The man was finally arrested on Nov. 11 after the fifth holdup, officials said.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News on March 29.

Among the items found at the man’s home were a “semiautomatic handgun, a distinctive hoodie he wore during the robbery on November 10, and a pair of latex gloves,” officials said.

He pleaded guilty on March 27 to firearm and robbery charges and could spend decades in prison, officials said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.

The Howard Mini Mart & Deli was closed in March 2022 during a “corner store sweep” following labor concerns and other violations, according to the New Haven Register.

A spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

