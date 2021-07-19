19-year-old gunshot victim at Fort Worth hospital refuses to cooperate with police

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound late Sunday, but he refused to cooperate with police when they interviewed him at a hospital.

The man who had driven himself to John Peter Smith Hospital had non-life threatening injuries.

Patrol officers responded to the hospital at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in response to a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

The teen reported the shooting occurred down the street in the 1100 block of E. Hattie St. in Fort Worth, according to a police call log.

But the 19-year-old refused to provide any details to police officers when they arrived at the hospital.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the incident.