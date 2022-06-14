19-year-old hospitalized by gunshot, no arrests after SWAT searches apartment in Sioux Falls

A 19-year-old victim was hospitalized after he arrived at an emergency room around 9:30 p.m. Monday night with a gunshot wound.

The victim had a wound to his torso, but his injury was treated and has turned non life-threatening, said police spokesman Sam Clemens.

More: 'No obvious signs of trauma' on body found in Big Sioux River on Wednesday morning

Clemens said police believe the shooting took place at a house on the 600 block of N. Lewis Ave. The SWAT team searched the building after obtaining a search warrant related to the shooting, but they did not make any arrests.

The SWAT team did find evidence inside the apartment related to the shooting, but Clemens did not release what evidence they found.

Police are searching for a suspect.

More: Temperatures in the 100s expected for southeastern South Dakota this weekend

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police search for shooting suspect after SWAT searches home