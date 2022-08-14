19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan

Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan.

Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barkon was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

