19-year-old identified as homicide victim found by pedestrian in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 19-year-old Johnnie Roades.

Roades was found shot to death Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue after a pedestrian passing by saw him in a grassy area underneath a tree, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Police were called to the area by neighbors roughly two hours beforehand but police did not initially find him, Chartrand said.

Police have so far not arrested a suspect in the slaying, Chartrand said.

Roades, of Kansas City, Kansas, is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2021. He would have turned 20 years old on Sept. 16.

The Major Case Unit is handling the investigation. The department is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).