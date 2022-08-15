19-year-old identified as man killed in shooting that injured 4 others

Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex.

One person was killed and four others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road Saturday night.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the apartment complex in Riverdale Monday, where police said a fight between two groups of people led to gunfire.

Witnesses told Mims the shooting centered on a grey Dodge sedan. Kiyre Allen, 19, was killed.

Clayton County Police Captain Chris Windley said a fight between two groups of people led to the gunfire, but he declined to say what the fight was about.

“It’s an isolated incident,” he said.

Windley would not say whether those involved in the shooting were residents of the apartment complex. He said there’s no surveillance video, so police are counting on witnesses to come forward.

“We’re asking for the public to help us out in reference to identifying any witnesses or suspects, so we can get everyone off the streets in reference to this crime,” he said.

Among those shot was Darrell Winn, who told Channel 2 he was celebrating his birthday outside when he was hit in the foot.

“Actually, I was in shock because I was like ‘Wow,’” he said Sunday. “This was my first time ever being shot. It took me a minute to actually wrap my head around it.”

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, recorded video on her phone of the chaotic moments after the shooting. She called 911.

“After the gunshots, I came on the balcony and the boys were out here panicking,” she told Channel 2 on Sunday. “There were three boys shot. One was dead in the backseat, the other was shot in the back of the head, and the other was shot on the side.”

Another neighbor, who also didn’t want to be identified, said she’s concerned about her safety.

“To know that this happened right outside of our door, this is scary,” she said.







