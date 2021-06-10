19-year-old indicted, accused in rape of 2 women at Miami Twp. hotel

Jun. 10—An arrest warrant was issued after a Harrison Twp. man was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at a Miami Twp. hotel.

Terrance J. Robinson Jr., 19, is scheduled to be arraigned June 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Robinson is accused of sexually abusing two women known to him on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, 155 Prestige Plaza near the Dayton Mall.

Police began investigating after they were called to a local hospital following a report of the sexual assaults, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Robinson is not in custody.