19-year-old indicted for allegedly beating mother to death in Makaha

Apr. 30—An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 19-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder after he allegedly on Farrington Highway in Makaha.

Joshua McPeek is in custody on $1 million bail after being arrested shortly after allegedly beating his mother, 38-year-old Michelle McPeek, on April 20. If convicted, he would be sentenced with life in prison.

"This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community, " Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing McPeek to justice and ensure that he is taken off our streets for a long time."