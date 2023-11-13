19-year-old indicted by grand jury for fatal shooting of Wilmington man in September

A 19-year-old man from Wilmington has been taken into custody for the shooting of 20-year-old Jose Gonzalez in September, according to the Elsmere Police Department.

Police said that Jeremy Herrera was indicted by a New Castle County grand jury on Nov. 6, and was arrested four days later after police executed a related search warrant in the Murray Manor trailer park.

Gonzalez was found dead in the 900 block of S. Grant Ave., in the Silverbrook Gardens community, after Elsmere and New Castle County officers were called to the area around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Gonzalez had been shot "multiple" times, police said, but no suspects were initially identified.

Herrera has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, tampering with evidence, wearing a disguise while committing a felony, possessing a firearm while committing a felony and possessing a firearm as a person prohibited.

He was incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2 million bail.

