19-year-old indicted for murder in Springfield freshman's shooting death

Oct. 13—A man was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and other counts in connection to the September shooting death of a 15-year-old in Springfield.

Travis Pearson, 19, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, in addition to the aggravated murder charge. Pearson was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pearson previously was charged in Clark County Municipal Court on the same charges in the death of Kamell Golden, 15, a freshman at Springfield High School.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Sept. 29 to the 500 block of Scott Street for reports of several shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers were notified that a gunshot victim, identified as Golden, arrived at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Golden was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital. He was in critical condition and was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died of his injuries.

A witness told police he and Golden were "conducting a marijuana sale" to a group of people at a vacant house on Scott Street when Pearson pulled a gun out and "placed it against his back as (Pearson) wrapped his free arm around the witness's neck," according to court records.

Three juveniles also were charged in connection to the Golden's death. One was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnappingl and the other two were charged with complicity to aggravated robbery.