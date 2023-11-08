19-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Dies After Shooting Near Georgia State University. A Patrol Car Was Parked Across the Street, But No One Rendered Aid, Family Says

A Georgia mother who was caught in the crossfire and left in critical condition following a shooting near a downtown Atlanta university has died.

De’Asia Hart, 19, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, Nov. 6, following the shooting near Georgia State University in October, according to WSB-TV. Three other innocent bystanders, described as one male and two females who were also shot that morning, reportedly transported themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the early hours on Oct. 29 at about 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. Local police said that the shooting was a result of two groups fighting, Atlanta News First reported. The outlet noted that “a large group” was present at the gas station, across from a student dorm and dining hall.

De’Asia Hart, 19, died from her injuries stemming from a shooting last month near Georgia State University. (Promise Land Funeral Home and Cremation Services/Facebook)

At a news conference last week, officials shared surveillance video related to the incident. The footage shows one of the “persons of interest” in a purple hoodie holding a firearm. Police said the man took off his hoodie and discarded the weapon after the shooting. They are looking to identify two more people connected to the case and urging the public to reach out with any information.

Hart’s loved ones shared a heartfelt statement about her life, emphasizing that she was a “loving” friend, family member and mother to her 1-year-old.

“She was a recent 2023 graduate. She planned to enroll in school in the Spring of 2024. She aspired to be a lawyer,” the statement said, per WSB-TV. “While we mourn the loss of a beautiful young lady, we also celebrate her remarkable life. She leaves behind a daughter whose last time she will see her mother. Her mother can’t tell her “Goodbye” or ‘I Love You.”

They called on Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to take a position on gun control and questioned GSU about “ why a patrol car was parked across the street and did not render aid.”

Students opened up about their fears and having to be on high alert following the latest shooting. GSU President Brian Blake announced that two of the victims were students but did not release their identities. He said the university is assisting police on the matter.

“We are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of all our community by increasing patrols in the area,” he said in an Oct. 29 statement addressing the shooting. “The safety of the Georgia State community is my top priority, and we will continue to work with the APD to identify ways to make areas surrounding our campus more secure.”

