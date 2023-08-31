19-year-old in jail for double murder charged with another homicide, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Thursday the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Man dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

Michael Camp, 33, was found shot on July 22, 2021, along Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

More than two years later, Cam’Ron Sadler was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sadler was already in the Mecklenburg County Jail for an unrelated murder.

Sadler was 18 when he was arrested and charged for the murders of brothers Joe Bay Galicia, 18, and Gary Bay Galicia, 20, in a shooting on Aug. 30, 2022, on Rose Ridge Place in southwest Charlotte, police said.

READ MORE: 18-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at southwest Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.