19-year-old was killed in home invasion. Then, someone broke in and stole his stuff

Police say a man broke into a home where a teenager was killed during a Cobb County home invasion days after the murder and stole his things.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Acworth Thursday, where 19-year-old Aiden Shaw was gunned down last week.

Police have identified two suspects they said are responsible. Jaiden Colon, 21, is in jail on murder charges. Police are still searching for 18-year-old David Travis.

Now, a third person has been arrested in connection to the case, Easton Perkins.

After Shaw was killed, police removed his front door, which was pierced with bullet holes, and removed it as evidence. They boarded the door up.

But police said Perkins ripped the boards off and broke into Shaw’s apartment, stealing some of his property.

Perkins was charged with burglary.

