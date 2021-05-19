19-year-old killed in Monday night shooting in Dayton identified

May 19—A 19-year-old man who died following a shooting that also injured a 17-year-old boy Monday night has been identified.

Adrian Cook, of Dayton, died in the 800 block of South Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Around 10:14 p.m. Monday, Dayton police were dispatch to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown Street on a shooting.

"Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17- and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased."

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and an investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office also responded to the shooting to investigate.

"At this time, the motive and circumstances leading up to this death are still being determined," Hall said. "We encourage anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP."

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story with any new information.

This is at least the third shooting with as many killed in two days in Dayton.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday officers were investigating a traffic complaint when they found a disabled vehicle on the railroad tracks in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.

Police found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Osborne of Dayton, dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound, Hall said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Osborne was shot while driving on Huffman Avenue and the vehicle continue on the railroad bed until it came to a stop on Huffman Avenue.

Dayton police also responded to a shooting on Xenia Avenue Sunday night, where they found a 57-year-old man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hall said the person responsible for the shooting reported the incident and identified himself.

"This incident appears to stem from a longstanding domestic situation between the deceased and his girlfriend who is an acquaintance of the other involved individual's wife," Hall said.

Police are also investigating a third incident Sunday where a man died following a stabbing on Troy Street.

Officers responded to Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St., around 6 p.m. Sunday, and found a man proving aid to a 61-year-old man with a stab wound.

The injured man, Bart Atkins, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man providing aid to Atkins was responsible for the stabbing.

During an argument, Atkins "aggressively approached" the other man, who then stabbed him, Hall said.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.