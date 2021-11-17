19-year-old fatally shot in Northeast Raleigh. 2 teens suspected, police say.

A teenager shot Tuesday night has died from his injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Miguel Bejaran, 19, was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh, officials said in a news release.

Police said a follow-up investigation led them to seek secure custody orders for two 17-year-olds in connection to the killing.

The News & Observer has asked the police department for more information, including whether a motive has been determined.

At least 24 people have died from gun violence in Raleigh this year.

As of late September, gun crimes and fatal shootings were outpacing 2020 and 2019.

Police ask anyone with information about the Tuesday shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards.