19-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting identified, officials say killing self-defense

Andrew Dys
·1 min read
Officials have identified the Rock Hill teen shot and killed Saturday in a case where no charges were filed because the shooting was ruled self-defense.

Kamal Woodard, 19, died around 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on Eagle Place, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. Woodard died after he was shot, Gast said.

Police reviewed the evidence with York County prosecutor Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor. Thompson determined no charges should be filed against the shooter because the shootings were done in self-defense.

“The evidence showed the shootings were self-defense and to defend others,” Thompson said Tuesday.

Woodard was a part-time resident at the apartment, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

Woodard was shot once after he attacked people in the apartment after Woodard started an ongoing argument, Chavis said. A person in the apartment shot Woodard to try to stop the attack, Chavis said.

Woodard, wounded, was shot a second time after he choked and assaulted a woman in the apartment, Chavis said.

Woodard was having an “anger episode” at the time of the shootings, Chavis said.

The person who fired the shots and that person’s relationship to Woodard hve not been released.

