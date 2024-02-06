19-year-old killed in a skate park in 2022, Ohio officials say. Now man pleads guilty

A suspect in the 2022 killing of a 19-year-old in an Ohio skate park pleaded guilty, officials say.

Nathan Hendrix-Vest, 24, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice Monday, Feb. 5, in an Akron court, WOIO reported.

Hendrix-Vest and Julian Fort were indicted by a grand jury for murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and obstructing justice in February 2023, court documents show.

Hendrix-Vest’s attorney, Joe Gorman, told McClatchy News he would not comment on the case because his client has yet to be sentenced.

19-year-old Zion Neal was shot /multiple times/ at in a skate /park/ in Akron in December 2022, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“His goofy faces and one-of-a-kind dance moves will be etched in the memories of his family forever,” Neal’s obituary said.

Hendrix-Vest is scheduled to be sentenced May 6, Gorman told McClatchy News.

Fort, 25, has a pretrial hearing April 9, reports say.

Akron is 40 miles south of Cleveland.

