19-year-old killed in Wilmington shooting Sunday night

A 19-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot in Wilmington, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Monroe St. at 9:44 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found the man badly hurt.

Emergency communications indicate he was shot in the head.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police will release his name once family is notified.

The killing comes a week after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot a half-mile away, in the city's Brandywine Village neighborhood.

Darnashia Green, who neighbors said went by "Nae Nae," was shot just before 10 p.m. near North Tatnall and West 25th streets. Neighbors told Delaware Online/The News Journal they were saddened by her death, calling her "really nice" and saying she worked hard and largely kept to herself.

