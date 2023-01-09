19-year-old kills father, turns gun on himself, MPD says

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after killing his father in front of officers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said 19-year-old Ramarin Baker Jr. was in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7.

Officers said they saw the two on the ground as if they were tussling while Ramarin Baker Jr. held a gun.

Officers urged Ramarin Baker Jr. to drop the gun, but the 19-year-old fired three shots at his father, leaving Ramarin Baker Sr. dead at the scene, MPD said.

Ramarin Baker Jr. then laid down next to his father and put the gun to his own head, saying that he had just shot his father and wanted to kill himself, according to his arrest affidavit.

Officers said they were able to convince Rmarin Baker Jr. to give over his gun and arrested him.

Ramarin Baker Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: