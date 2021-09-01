19-year-old kills parents before jumping to his death off Oklahoma bridge, cops say

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man killed his parents and then jumped to his death off of a pedestrian bridge, Oklahoma City police say.

The suicide and the double homicide both occurred on Aug. 21, but investigators only recently connected the two incidents, KTUL reported.

According to police, Kenny Tran stabbed his parents to death inside their home in northwest Oklahoma City, and then leaped off the Scissortail Bridge onto Interstate 40 below, KWTV reported.

Police received word of the suicide about five hours before discovering his deceased parents, and arrived at the scene by the Scissortail Bridge, also known as the Skydance Bridge, around 5 a.m., KOCO reported.

It wasn’t until later that investigators identified the man who jumped from the bridge as Kenny Tran, outlets reported. And evidence pieced together by police points to Tran as the killer, though no motive has been established.

