19-year-old Lima man sentenced for gun theft

Dec. 13—LIMA — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Lima man to three to six years in prison Monday morning after the man admitted to taking ecstasy and stealing a gun from American Pawn.

"This is serious business now, Mr. Rose," Reed said during Monday's sentencing. "I hope you understand the seriousness of this. It doesn't have to ruin your whole life, though."

Judge Jeffrey Reed told Alexander Rose IV he could apply for early release in as soon as six months.

On Oct. 22, Rose pleaded guilty to grand theft of a firearm from a federally licensed dealer, a first-degree felony that carries with it up to 16 1/2 years in prison. He also pleaded to having weapons while under disability, which had up to a three-year sentence, after being involved in a robbery as a juvenile.

Attorney Anthony VanNoy argued for a lighter sentence for Rose, noting he had a job and was focused on taking care of his children since the original crime took place Dec. 10, 2020. He had nearly two dozen supporters behind him Monday, and Reed noted receiving numerous letters supporting Rose.

"I don't think Alex got up that day to reach over the counter and take a firearm. That was not his plan," VanNoy said. "He has expressed sorrow on multiple fronts because he now realizes how grave his conduct is."

VanNoy had asked to push back the start of the sentence, since Wednesday is Rose's 20th birthday, and one of his children's birthdays is coming up soon. Reed decided against pushing back the start of Rose's sentence.

Reed questioned Rose about the theft, when several people visited American Pawn, 2121 Elida Road, Lima. They distracted the staff enough that Rose took the gun. Rose said he didn't intend to use the weapon but wanted to give it as a gift to a collector because he liked its design.

Reed noted Rose made a series of mistakes, including taking a "pill" from a friend that turned out to be ecstasy the day of the theft. Rose said they were all things that he wouldn't normally do.

"It seems like you're putting all these things that you never did, you did them all at the same time," Reed said.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467 or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.