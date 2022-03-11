19-year-old male arrested for rape

Mar. 11—NEW BOSTON — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his Office was contacted on Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the New Boston Police Department in reference to a juvenile rape complaint. Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel with the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, also assigned to the Special Victims Unit, responded to the New Boston Police Department to conduct the investigation.

Det. Sgt. Conkel interviewed the victim, a 13-year-old female. Det. Sgt. Conkel then responded to 3817 Apt. B Stanton Ave., New Boston, Ohio and located the suspect, 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg was detained for questioning and taken to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office for an interview. Evidence of the crime was collected from the scene and will be sent to BCI&I for analysis.

Legg was charged with (2) counts of Rape, a felony of the 1st degree and (1) count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct, a felony of the 4th degree. Legg will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, March 11th at 8am. He is currently housed in the Scioto County Jail with a bond of $205,000. Additional charges are possible and the case will be heard by the Scioto County Grand Jury on a future date.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the quick arrest was the result of the New Boston Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff's Office working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Crime Unit.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.