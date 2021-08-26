19-year-old man arrested in connection with June 11 killing on Mariners Way in Norfolk

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed another man in Norfolk.

Jacques K. Ruffin is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, police said in a news release Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 11 in the 500 block of Mariners Way, off Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officers found 22-year-old Thomas E. Alexander III, of Norfolk, who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

Officials did not release information about a possible motive.

