19-year-old man arrested in connection with June 11 killing on Mariners Way in Norfolk
Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed another man in Norfolk.
Jacques K. Ruffin is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, police said in a news release Thursday.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 11 in the 500 block of Mariners Way, off Chesapeake Boulevard.
Officers found 22-year-old Thomas E. Alexander III, of Norfolk, who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.
Officials did not release information about a possible motive.
Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com