19-year-old man arrested in connection with Lacey shooting death

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting death that happened on July 3 near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey, the Lacey Police Department announced Friday.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, detectives found and arrested a 19-year-old man for investigation of second-degree murder. The man was found near his home in Centralia and was taken into custody without incident.

The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on July 3, officers received reports of gunshots coming from an area south of Rainier Vista Park.

As officers were responding, another caller said there was a man with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast in a field just south of the park.

When officers arrived, they quickly rendered aid to the victim, but they did not survive.

