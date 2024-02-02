19-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting in Knoxville's Park City

A 19-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 1 fatal shooting, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release.

Makah Logan was arrested less than five hours after the shooting in the Park City neighborhood, the press release said.

At about 6 p.m. Feb. 1, a victim was found shot behind Jarnigan & Sons Mortuary, in the alley at North Hembree Street and Linden Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later pronounced dead, the release said. The victim's identity has not been released.

Police said their interviews show Logan and the victim had a verbal fight, the release said. At some point, Logan fired at him and then ran, police said.

Logan was arrested just before 11 p.m. at a home on Kirkwood Street, the release said. He faces a charge of first-degree murder and was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 19-year-old arrested after fatal shooting in Knoxville's Park City