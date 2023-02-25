19-year-old man arrested on ‘multiple’ warrants for sexual assault, child pornography

A 19-year-old man was arrested for felony warrants related to sexual assault, Lake Worth police announced on Friday.

Lake Worth police located and arrested Cruz Rocha for multiple felony warrants issued out of the River Oaks Police Department for aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, possession with intent to promote child pornography, sexual performance by a child (employ and/or induce).

Rocha has also been charged with an unrelated theft in Lake Worth, according to police. No one was injured during the arrest.