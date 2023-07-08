19-year-old man arrested in Wichita mass shooting; police expect more arrests

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the July 2 mass shooting at City Nightz that left nine people wounded and two more with injuries from being trampled.

Police said Friday night that they arrested Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

“This investigation is still ongoing and (the Wichita Police Department) expects the efforts of investigators to identify additional shooters soon,” Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Police had previously arrested a man who was working as a security guard for the popular rapper Mozzy, who made an appearance at the club. He was released from jail on Thursday after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he would not file charges against the man at this time.

Bennett said, based on video surveillance, the man “appears to have acted in self-defense/defense of a third party” after two gunmen started shooting first.

It’s unclear if King-Ingram is one of those two gunmen. Video released to some media shows a male firing wildly in the club and shooting in all directions as he ran out.

Police did not provide any other details about King-Ingram’s arrest or involvement. King-Ingram is on Sedgwick County’s most wanted list, according to court records. When he appeared on the list in June 2022, he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary, and two counts of failure to appear.

Wichita police chief Joseph Sullivan has suspended the club’s liquor and entertainment licenses. The 30-day suspension starts Saturday. The club’s attorney said they plan to appeal the suspension.