19-year-old man buried by landslide dies at Minnesota state park, officials say

A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota, officials say.

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Minneopa State Park after a 911 call came in to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Something triggered a landslide at the park and a person was buried by it, “trapped under the earth that had collapsed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Crews dug their way to the 19-year-old, but he was already dead, according to officials, adding that his body was recovered.

An investigation is underway, the sheriff’s office said.

Minneopa State Park, known for its “beautiful waterfalls,” is roughly 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

