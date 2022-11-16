19-year-old man charged in Leominster crash that claimed life of 16-year-old girl

A Shirley man was arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Christopher Filz, 19, of Shirley, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

On Oct. 6, 2022, around 7:10 p.m., Massachusetts State Police Troopers at the Leominster Barracks received calls about a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 190 north in Leominster.

Authorities arrived on scene to find a 2001 Ford Mustang off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled over.

The Mustang, driven by Filz, had three passengers inside. The passengers were extricated by Leominster Firefighters. One of the passengers, 16-year-old Krystal Mello of Ayer, died as a result of the crash.

A 16-year-girl from Shirley and an 18-year-old male from Bolton were both injured and taken to a Worcester hospital.

Filz was ordered not to drive and to stay away and have no contact with witnesses and family of the victim.

The case was continued to Jan. 5.

The crash was investigated by Leominster Police, Massachusetts State Police Troopers from the Leominster Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

