19-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting girl in New Florence

Aug. 5—State police this week charged an Indiana County man with sexually assaulting an underage girl in New Florence, according to court records.

Michael Troy Matson, 19, of Robinson, formerly of New Florence, was arraigned on three counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a child less than 13-years-old and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

According to court records, the investigation began when a relative of the victim contacted state police in Greensburg after learning the girl had exchanged nude photographs and inappropriate messages with a unknown man. Troopers identified Matson "through his Snapchat handle," according to a complaint.

Troopers seized cell phones from Matson and the girl during the investigation, according to court papers.

Trooper John Stefanik reported that some of the sexual incidents occurred in New Florence Park, including on May 17. Police allege the girl claimed she was 14 when the relationship began several weeks earlier.

Stefanik said troopers obtained records from Matson's Snapchat account and discovered the pair had exchanged "hundreds of messages." In one text message, Matson said "he could get into a lot of trouble talking to a 14-year-old girl and could go to jail," Stefanik said in court papers.

During an interview with troopers last month, Stefanik said Matson admitted he had sex with the victim but denied he was ever in a relationship with the juvenile. He also admitted that he sent her nude photographs of himself.

Matson told troopers the girl "claimed she was 17-years-old." He also told troopers he deleted all the nude photographs of her from his cell phone.

Matson was released on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 13.

According to online dockets, Matson has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania. He could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

