A 19-year-old man who drowned in lake outside SoFi Stadium was attending concert: Reports

A 19-year-old man drowned in the lake outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday, according to reports.

The man, who authorities did not name, died during a sold-out dance music concert by musician and DJ Illenium, several outlets reported.

The Inglewood Police Department did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but told KTLA that security workers at the concert saw a man enter the lake at around 9:30 p.m. and swim further into the water.

Authorities did not see the man resurface, and emergency crews began a search and rescue operation.

NBC Los Angeles reported that divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and a lifeguard team from the L.A. County Fire Department searched for the man with the help of a helicopter and drone.

Authorities said they recovered the man's body from the lake shortly before 11 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, KTLA reported.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this devastating incident,” the Inglewood Police Department said in a release to KTLA.

Second reported drowning in lake outside SoFi Stadium

This isn't the first time someone drowned in the lake in front of the stadium. Deadline reported that this is the second incident to happen in the six-acre artificial lake in two years.

An unidentified man died after wading into the lake in July 2022.

SoFi Stadium did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but told the Los Angeles Times: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual last evening. Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man dies after drowning in lake outside SoFi Stadium: Reports