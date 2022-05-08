19-year-old man fatally shot in West Allis following apparent argument with man in vehicle

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in West Allis, police said.

West Allis police responded to the shooting about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of West Becher and South 84th streets, the department said in a news release.

Investigators believe that the 19-year-old had an argument with a man in a vehicle on South 84th Street. Then, police said, the man fired a shot at the 19-year-old and drove away.

West Allis police did not have any suspects in custody as of mid-morning Sunday. They asked anyone with information to call the department at 414-302-8000.

More: Milwaukee is again reaching historic homicide totals in 2022. Why police say a solution isn't easy.

More: At least three people shot, one teen killed, on Milwaukee's north side, authorities say

Violence prevention resources

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police say 19-year-old man killed in shooting on 84th St.