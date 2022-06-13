19-year-old man killed in shooting, Statesville police say

A 19-year-old man died Monday after a shooting that happened during the early hours of Monday morning, Statesville police said.

Officers responded to Fifth Street and New Bern Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. after a shots-fired call.

Officers got to the scene and were told a victim was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital, before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Officials at Iredell Memorial Hospital told the Statesville Police Department that a second shooting victim, Kareen Jabbar Stevenson, Jr., of Statesville, got to the hospital but died after being shot.

