19-year-old man killed in shooting at Yuba County apartment complex, sheriff’s officials say

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives on Friday were investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot Thursday evening in an apartment complex parking lot in Linda.

Gunshots were reportedly heard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Yuba Gardens apartment complex located at 1804 Hammonton Smartsville Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon in news release.

Deputies arrived at the apartment complex and found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said. Medics performed lifesaving measures, but the wounded man was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators the fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot, where deputies found several shell casings. Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any suspect description on Friday. Authorities will release the name of the victim after his family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the deadly shooting or has information relevant to the investigation to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.