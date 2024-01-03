19-year-old man pleads not guilty in June Olneyville shooting death. What we know

PROVIDENCE – A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the June shooting death of Juan Carlos Morales, also 19, in Olneyville.

Kevin Giron, of Providence, made a brief appearance before Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause as his family watched tearfully from the front row. He pleaded not guilty through his lawyer Justin Lisi to four counts – first-degree murder; discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death; carrying a pistol without a license; and committing a felony criminal offense while released on bail.

Krause ordered Giron held without bail and informed him that there is an immigration detainer lodged against him by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“You will not be released in any event,” Krause said.

The case is being prosecuted by David Bonzagni and Michael McCabe.

Police stand in the gated driveway of a house on Hudson Street where they believed a man wanted on a murder charge was staying. He was not home.

Suspect led police on a three-day manhunt

A Providence County grand jury indicted Giron in December, six months after the Providence police allege they found him hiding in a closet on Union Avenue after a three-day search.

The police have accused Giron of shooting and killing Morales, who emigrated from Guatemala, the evening June 10 following a gathering in Donigan Park.

Kevin Giron accused of shooting and killing another young man Saturday night, and eluding police after that, appeared Thursday afternoon in District Court, Providence.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at the time that the two men were embroiled in a personal dispute.

Detectives quickly zeroed in on Giron as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Officers converged on the family’s home on Hudson Street and evacuated the area believing he was armed, but Giron had already fled, according to Perez.

