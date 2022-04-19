19-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate dies in custody

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A 19-year-old inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday night.

Corrections officers found the Temperance native unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The officers immediately began life-saving measures, and continued them until members from the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over. Eventually, it was determined the individual was unable to be revived.

"This unfortunate incident concerns us all," the sheriff's office wrote in its press release. "The Sheriff's Office is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation. Therefore, the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau as well as members of the Michigan Sheriffs' Association MISSION TEAM. The MISSION TEAM is a group of investigators from across the State of Michigan with the skills to investigate incidents involving in-custody deaths...

"...Out of respect for the family, the victim's identity is being withheld at this time. The Sheriff's Office is saddened at the loss of live and extends their condolences to the individual's family."

The sheriff's office added that the MISSION TEAM is also investigating the in-custody death of a 37-year-old inmate of the jail that occurred on April 5. In that instance, corrections officers reportedly found the individual hanging in his cell at approximately 2:39 p.m. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck and began to perform life-saving measures until the Monroe City Fire Department and MCA arrived and took over, but the individual could not be resuscitated.

The sheriff's office said that the individual's identity is being withheld out of respect for his family.

"The MISSION TEAM will conduct an independent third party review of this unfortunate death, as well as the in-custody death on April 5, 2022," the sheriff's office wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 19-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate dies in custody