19-year-old Montgomery man charged with capital murder in Upper Wetumpka Road shooting
The Montgomery police have charged Damario Capleton, 19, of Montgomery, with capital murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
Capleton was named as a suspect in the death of Jacoby Carter, also from Montgomery in a shooting that happened on June 10 on Upper Wetumpka Road. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Capleton was arrested June 19, and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
An investigation continues, and police provided no other information.
Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD charges suspect in June 10 homicide