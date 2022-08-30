19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting pornographic photos of teen girl

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Aug. 30—A 19-year-old from Moraine indicted Monday is accused of posting pornographic photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Dakota Swisher was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 13 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Family members of a 17-year-old girl reported to the Moraine Police Division that the defendant had posted inappropriate photos.

We are working to learn more about the case and will update this report.

Recommended Stories