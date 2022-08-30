19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting pornographic photos of teen girl

Aug. 30—A 19-year-old from Moraine indicted Monday is accused of posting pornographic photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Dakota Swisher was issued a summons to appear for his Sept. 13 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Family members of a 17-year-old girl reported to the Moraine Police Division that the defendant had posted inappropriate photos.

We are working to learn more about the case and will update this report.